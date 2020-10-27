SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a total of $116 million to modernize water infrastructure in Illinois.
The money will impact cities across the state, even in Springfield. Todd LaFountain, water division manager for City Water Light and Power (CWLP), said nearly $1 million was granted to the organization for lead service line replacement.
"We anticipate replacing 150 service lines under the current program," LaFountain said. "We started 35 to 40 of those replacements, and we hope to wrap that up by July of 2021."
According to LaFountain, lead pipes have been in Springfield for decades, and those pipes can eventually lead to contaminated drinking water.
"Those were installed pre-1930s," LaFountain said. "The 1930s was kind of the demarcation line, when we switched from lead service lines to copper lines."
LaFountain ensures the people of Springfield that all water is safe to drink, and she said these replacements are a preventative measure.
"It's completely safe to drink," LaFountain said. "This optimum corrosion technology ensures lead isn't leaching into the lines."
The mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, said lead service line replacement is one of the infrastructure challenges the city is currently facing.
"It's s really the older neighborhoods that have lead piping," Langfelder said. "I think about 10,000 in total."
LaFountain said right now, this project is focused on certain areas of the city.
"We've got targeted areas. Fifteenth from Cook to South Grand. We also have some areas on Cook Street, Kansas, Lawrence, 4th and 9th Streets," LaFountain said. "We've also got 10 registered home daycare facilities."
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency hopes these replacements will reduce the cases of lead poisoning among children.
