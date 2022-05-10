SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield officials are responding to power outages affecting over 1,000 customers.
City Water, Light and Power said the outages are affecting customers in the areas of Washington Park and downtown. The first outage is affecting 1,059 customers from CWLP's Old Jacksonville Road substation, including areas west and south of Washington Park. The second outage is affecting over 200 downtown customers served by a Jackson Street substation circuit. Leaders said this includes pockets from 3rd to 7th streets between East Jackson and East Washington, approximately.
Traffic lights could be affected. Drivers are asked to potentially avoid the area and remember to treat intersections with lights as four-way stops. Crews will try to restore power as quickly and safely as possible once the problem is identified, leaders said.
To track outages with CWLP, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.