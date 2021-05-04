DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Vermilion County Coroner identifies homicide victim.
34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta of Danville, Illinois has been identified as the victim from Sunday's shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Plum St about a victim with a gunshot wound, Sunday afternoon.
Upon arrival, officers located a 34-year-old Danville man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his back.
Huerta was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
After further investigation, police learned that the suspect had exited a vehicle and fired one shot at Huerta.
The suspect was then believed to get back into a vehicle and fled the scene before the officers' arrived.
At this time, no further suspect information is available.
The investigation into this incident continues, and no other information is being released at this time.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS
