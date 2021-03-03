(WAND)- Danville man will serve prison time after police find him in possession of meth.
Richard Ford, formerly of 621 Winkler Road, Danville, IL, was sentenced to 10 years in prison due to a drug bust made back in 2017.
According to police, in November of 2017, Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group Agents conducted an investigation concerning a local drug dealer.
During the investigation, Agents were alerted that a large amount of narcotics were known to be located at 621 Winkler, Danville, IL.
After obtaining a search warrant, agents executed a search of the address, where they found Ford in possession of 200 grams of Meth.
Ford was cooperative with law enforcement and admitted to the possession of dangerous substances.
"Methamphetamine continues to be a tremendous threat to Vermilion County," noted State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, "and thankfully, we have the Agents of VMEG working hard every day to help confront, contain and hopefully overcome this blight on our community."
