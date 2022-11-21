DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Wreaths Across America is an organization that honors veterans around the country by placing wreaths on veterans' tombstones during the holiday season.
Local Coordinator Tammy Williams says it's all about the families for her.
“My thing is the families and that’s my main goal. My best friend is buried here at the national cemetery, his family had a hard time and so he is the reason I do this, to make sure those families know that we haven’t forgotten,” said Williams.
The organization also works with North Ridge Middle School. The Builders Club has been reaching out to the community to raise more money to purchase wreaths for graves.
“This year we raised about five thousand dollars and that’s over 300 wreaths. It’s a way to get out to your own community and kind of show what can be done,” said club advisor Courtney Leemon, and club President Hunter Reemond.
The official wreath-laying ceremony will be on Saturday, December 17 at the Danville National Cemetery at 11am.
