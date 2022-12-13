Danville, Ill (WAND) – Wreaths Across America honors those buried in national cemeteries in all 50 states including the Danville National Cemetery. On Saturday 4,000 wreaths will be laid on graves with a special wreath honoring State Senator Scott Bennett.
Bennett died last week from a brain tumor at the age of 45. Tammy Williams who helps coordinate the ceremony each Christmas season in Danville says Senator Bennett was a supporter of Wreaths Across America and provided assistance whenever the group contacted his office.
The ceremony begins at the Danville National Cemetery Saturday at 11am. Wreaths will be placed on graves as soon as the ceremony ends. In 2021, 2,000 wreaths were placed on graves. This year 4,000 will be available all through local donations.
