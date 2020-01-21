Danville Public Library talks resources available for those in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Homelessness has been a recent topic across the city of Danville after a fire occurred last week.
According to the Danville Fire Department, the fire was caused by a homeless encampment. A propane tank caught fire.
Since that incident, many organizations and people have been wondering how they can help and want to know about the resources available in Vermilion County.
Danville Public Library engagement librarian Jessica Augustson said the facility has one fair each year to help those in need.
"Project Uploads is our annual fair for displaced persons," she said.
She said more than 20 organizations come each year to help anyone in need.
"We gather all the resources so they can turn to (them) for help," she said.
She said people are often misinformed about the resources offered, so this event is to educate anyone who attends.
"We want people to know that we are here. We have resources both here at the library and all over town," she said.
The event will be held Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Danville Public Library.