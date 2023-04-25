DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Recent plans to relocate an Indiana's women's clinic sparked controversy throughout the Danville community. The clinic would offer abortion services, but some say it doesn't belong in the city.
Several community members spoke out at a city council meeting.
"Danville doesn't need this. Danville is a community that has enough problems as it is right now," said one community member.
However, many are also saying "my body, my choice". They urged the council committee to allow for these services in the city.
"It's none of your business what portion of her life is saving. It's her life that matters," said Terry Lake.
"Every women, I don't care if she's 10 years old, knows what best for her body," said another community member.
On Tuesday night, Danville City Council's Public Service Committee voted 3 to 1 to pass an ordinance. This ordinance would prohibit the shipment of abortion pills such as Mifepristone, to the city of Danville.
The ACLU describes this ordinance as unlawful.
"The ordinance would be unlawful and unenforceable in the state of Illinois. It is without question the Illinois law protects reproductive rights. Including the right to obtain an abortion within the state."
During the vote, Mayor Rickey Williams Junior told residents the city will be prepared with a lawyer.
