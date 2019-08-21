DANVILLE, Il. (WAND) - The city of Danville has a new police chief who was sworn in, Tuesday.Before Chris Yates was welcomed as the new leader of the police department, WAND News asked people what were their expectations of him.
Many expressed their need for more patrolling around neighborhoods that were affected by gun violence. One person suggested having events and programs to keep young people away from crime. Travis Bannote, who has lived in Danville his whole life, said he wants people to help and look out for each other.
"Do your job [Chief Yates] and be honest with the American people," Bannote.
Yates was the department's Director of Public Safety for a few months. He's already faced constructive criticism. During the public comment portion of the council meeting, one person mentioned how the department lacks diversity.
WAND News asked the new chief for his response after the meeting.
"If it's his perception, maybe its someone else's as well and we need to address that," Chief Yates said.
Nevertheless, city leaders are confident in him.
"I really do believe we have a man of integrity," Mayor Rickey Williams said, in response to the criticism.
Yates said he's about getting involved with the people of Danville. He described himself as accessible. Mayor Williams mentioned how the city is planning on hiring more people for the police department.