DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A coroner’s jury has ruled the death of a Kenney man in a fiery December crash an accident.
William Peterson, 41, died in the crash on Washington Street Road near Maroa. Peterson had been driving a Buick LaCrosse westbound on the road around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 when the car swerved, moved through the eastbound lane and into a ditch, hit a culvert, eventually came to rest in a ditch and caught fire, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Drake Lamdin told the coroner’s jury.
Someone who lived nearby heard the crash, drove to investigate and pulled Peterson’s wife from the car, Lamdin said.
Peterson was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology results found Peterson had a blood alcohol content of 0.177 percent, more than twice the legal limit, Coroner Michael Day told the jury.
Investigators found no signs of other vehicles involved. While they found a dead deer near skid marks from the crash, they found no signs the deer had been involved.