MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man is dead after after being trapped in a crashed vehicle.
Macon County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday around 7:30 PM a man's car left the road, crashing and trapping him and his wife on Washington Street Road near Lakefork Lane in Maroa.
The driver, 41-year-old William Peterson died in the crash. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Department, his wife was also trapped in the vehicle when it caught fire, but passing motorist managed to save the her. She was taken to the hospital, there is no word on her injuries.
The accident remains under investigation at this time.