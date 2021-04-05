DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council has approved the purchase of two hybrid trolleys to replace ones they are using.
The trolleys Decatur has been using are 21 years old, which is nearly twice their usual lifespan. Money from the CARES Act will pay for the replacements.
The trolleys are expected to arrive in the next 14 months. The price won't be more than $785,000 per trolley.
The city also approved the demolition of vacant apartment buildings.
Both decisions are part of Decatur's Neighborhood Revitalization plan.
"The pandemic has had an impact on our revitalization efforts," said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth. "It starts with the community itself and we've had a hard time doing that because of social distancing, the limits on group sizes. and so, as you can imagine, it's been hard to engage the neighborhood and engage community as we continue to march forward."
