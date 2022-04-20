DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of predatory criminal sexual assault and possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty in Macon County court.
According to a sworn affidavit, Travis Hale-Schaefer, 29, had uploaded pictures and videos of child pornography to his Google account. When confronted by police as a search warrant was executed at his home, officers said he admitted to sexually assaulting a child under five years old as she was sleeping.
The affidavit said Hale-Schaefer told authorities he was doing this during a video conversation with another unknown person on Snapchat in exchange for money.
Police said he joined chat groups on the Kik app, where he viewed and downloaded child pornography images.
The suspect faces six charges in total, court records show, including predatory criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and four counts related to child pornography. He entered his plea Wednesday in court.
A pretrial hearing for Hale-Schaefer is set for June 1, 2022.
