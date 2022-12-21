DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A family going through a difficult time has one less thing to worry about thanks to help from a local organization.
Crystal Gordon was diagnosed with Terminal Esophageal Cancer in February.
To ensure that her two sons had a home after she was gone, her family made it their mission to pay off the mortgage on her home. Over this year, they have held fundraisers and events in hopes of reaching their goal.
“We have had several fundraisers. We have t-shirts and hoodies we’ve been selling; we had a dine-to-donate at Texas Roadhouse last Thursday,” said Gordon's aunt, Deborah Sarko.
After hearing the story of the 40-year-old mother on Monday, the Decatur Elks raised the remaining funds by Tuesday evening.
“I’m coming from someone who lost their mother at an older age and my world was devastated and I can imagine what these children are going through and anything we can do to help them makes us feel great,” said Renee Wikoff with the Decatur Elks.
The Elks are hoping to meet Gordon soon and personally hand the deed to her home to her sons.
