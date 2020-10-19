MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur city council has approved rezoning for a planned mental health care facility.
The Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes said they already have eight facilities that offer permanent supportive house and group homes, but their new $5 million facility could offer a more self-sufficient setting.
"This is kind of novel, at least on the mental health side of things, and the idea that they could actually be living independently and learning to live more self-sufficient with 24-hour staff on site to help serve and provide services to them," said Timothy Macken, executive director of the Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes.
The facility would merge two group homes into a 20 unit complex at Carrie and Charles Streets. Macken said it was time to either invest more money into older properties or build a new one that could better serve the community.
"These individuals live in our communities and we help them have a great likelihood of success, such as having programs and projects like this where they can live in safe, affordable housing and get all of the support they need," Macken said.
Heritage Behavioral Health Center has worked closely with the Macon County Mental Health Board and Woodford Homes. Mary Kay Markwell, director of community services, said any time there is a new facility, it's a win-win situation.
"Macon County has a lot of people who need this service and the clients live here, so we need to be able to provide mental health services as well as housing services," Markwell said.
On Monday night, the Decatur City Council approved rezoning the area where the facility will go in a 6-0 vote. They also discussed a request of the city providing about 5% of the project cost as a grant match using the city's CDBG/HOME funds in 2021.
The MCMHB said their step is to finish the application process through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Construction could begin in the later part of 2021.
