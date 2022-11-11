DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man accused of pouring gasoline on a woman and hitting her in the head with a gas pump, was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday.
Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was originally arrested on domestic battery charges in June after a domestic dispute occurred at a BP gas station in South Shores, on May 6.
Anderson took a plea deal in court on Thursday. He will be admitted to the court’s hybrid or drug court program on an unrelated charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.
Anderson also received a sentence of three days in the Macon County Correctional Center, which was canceled out due to his time previously spent in custody.
According to court records he will be required to undergo 24 months of probation, pay a $25.00 per month probation service fee plus court costs, and comply with all requirements and rules of the Macon County drug court program.
