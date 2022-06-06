DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man poured gasoline on a woman and hit her in the head with a gas pump, police said.
Reginald V. Anderson, 58, was arrested before noon Saturday following a domestic disturbance officers said occurred on May 6 at a BP gas station, which is located at 1250 W. South Side Drive.
According to a sworn affidavit, the victim was playing on slot machines in the business before paying for gas at the register. As she exited and went to their car, a man was harassing passing cars and screaming while under the influence of alcohol. The victim said Anderson approached her and, when she asked him to calm down, he grabbed her by the hair with both hands and threw her onto the ground.
Anderson allegedly then grabbed the gas pump and struck her on the head with force. He then started spraying gasoline all over her body for about 30 seconds, police said.
Macon County inmate records show Anderson faced preliminary charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated driving under the influence. His bond is set at $75,000.
