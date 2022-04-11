URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who possessed child pornography will serve over eight years in prison.
Justin Rotramel, 38, was arrested in November 2020 following an indictment by a federal grand jury charging him with possession of child pornography. That indictment was returned in April 2020.
Prosecutors said he was initially remanded the custody of the U.S. Marshal's Service, but was later released on bond in March 2021 "in light of certain extenuating circumstances." His bond was revoked in June of that year and he was again remanded to U.S. Marshals custody.
On Monday, he was sentenced to eight years and six months behind bars. That time must be followed by 10 years of parole. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to a victim of child pornography images he possessed.
Rotramel pleaded guilty to the possession charge in November 2021.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office investigated the case with the help of the Macon County State's Attorney. The government was represented in prosecution by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly Peirson.
