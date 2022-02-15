DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was missing in Decatur has been found safe.
A search for Charles W. Harris, 54, got underway earlier this week.
Decatur police announced Harris has since been found safe.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 12:17 pm
