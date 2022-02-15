Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High around 55F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.