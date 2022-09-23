DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital will provide free breast cancer screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured during October as part of Mammogram Mondays.
The screenings will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Oct. 10, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 in the Memorial Breast Center on the campus of the nonprofit hospital, 302 W. Hay St., Suite 117A.
Appointments are required; no walk-ins are available. To schedule an appointment, call 217-876-2320.
Breast cancer screenings at Decatur Memorial Hospital are provided year-round to women who need them, but the hospital uses Breast Cancer Awareness Month to build awareness of the importance of screening for breast cancer.
Free mammograms will be offered at all five Memorial Health hospitals in Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Springfield and Taylorville throughout October.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.