Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program.
"This is dear to me, like it's super dear to me. I see what we're doing, I can see the results," said Wilkins.
Sista Girls and Friends have been serving the Decatur community for over ten years. Offering several programs, events and mentoring opportunities. Now, the organization is expanding services to Springfield.
"We can help them develop these skills and be successful in a job program or in a job career. That's what we want to do and that we believe we will make a difference in our community," said Wilkins.
The pre-apprenticeship program offers people a foot in the door by learning hands on training and skills. During this 10-week curriculum, participants can choose from several trades to gain experience in.
"It can be something electrical, plumbing, carpentry, pipe fitter, foreman, laborer, it's all different trades out there. You take one of those trades. You apply, we help you with the application process. We help you with interview process," explain Jonathan Bowey, curriculum and training director.
After completing the program, participants receive three certifications: NCCER, Osha 10 and CPR certified. Graduates are then placed in a pre-apprenticeship program within the labor union. Sista Girls and Friends will continue to check-in on participants, even years later.
"After you transition there, we keep an eye on you for three years just to make sure everything us good. We check up on you. How's everything going? Are you working? Do you need help with anything," said Bowey.
The organization is continuing this program for a second year.
"We've been out in the community. Different places like the Oasis, we've been to the probation. We've put a lot of flyers out in different organizations," said Tasha Young, program coordinator.
To sign up or find more information about Sista Girls and Friends pre-apprenticeship program, visit here. You can find other programs and events on their website and Facebook page.
