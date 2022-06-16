DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - High living costs including gas and groceries are leaving some people searching for ways to end meet.
The owner of Decatur Jewelry and Pawn, Perry Lewin said they've recently seen an increase in customers looking to make some extra money.
“Our influx of customers to either sell us products or get a loan on them has increased 30 percent in the last few weeks,” he said.
Their business picked up a couple months ago but with the cost-of-living skyrocketing recently, customers are looking to pawn more unique items.
“Lot of customers that have been pawning for many years already have a lot of their items in pawn. Now with gas prices suddenly increasing, inflation and food prices going through the roof, they’re really having to scramble to think of anything they can bring in to pawn.”
People are bringing in jewelry, electronics, tools, music equipment, and guns.
The shop usually has 50 to 70 new customers a month. But in May, that number jumped to 200.
Lewin says he’s so grateful to help community members who need it the most.
“We do see a silver lining. We’re grateful that we’re here and able to help the customers that need the help so bad.”
For some, selling an item could the reason there’s food on the table.
“A lot of customers When they get their money and sign their ticket they say, ‘Thank you for being there. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t know how I’d pay my bills,’” he said.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.