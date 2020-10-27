DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Six vehicles have been stolen in Decatur over the past two days, but even more shocking, police said the suspect in one case was described as being about 8 years old.
Police told WAND News that out of the six vehicles that were taken, five were left running while the owner was either running inside somewhere for a couple minutes or warming their car up.
The suspects in a couple of the thefts are described as juveniles and in one case, the suspect was a child around 8 years old, police said.
No one has been caught so far.
Police are reminding people to keep their vehicles locked and not leave unlocked running cars as the weather continues to get colder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.