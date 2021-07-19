Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a man found injured on Eldorado Street Monday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died due to his injury.
Originally, police told WAND News it was believed to be a shooting but under further investigation police say that is unclear what caused the male's death.
Decatur police say they were called to the area of Union and Eldorado for a welfare check of an injured person at 6:30 a.m. Police on scene located a 34-year old male with a significant injury to his neck. Police say it is unknown how the injury was sustained.
Eldorado street is shut down starting at Church Street. Police have crime scene tape up over several blocks in that area.
Crime Scene Investigators are on scene.
This is a developing story. Be sure to download the WAND News app, as new details are released WAND News will send a notification straight to your smartphone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.