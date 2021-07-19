DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Coroner identifies stabbing victim, from Monday morning incident on Eldorado Street.
Anthony A Jones, 34 was pronounced dead as of 6:57 a.m.
His autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow in Bloomington.
Jones was reported to have suffered significant injury to his neck when police located him in the area of Union and Eldorado.
Police have a warrant out on Paul D. Outland, the believed suspect involved in the incident.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
