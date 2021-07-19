DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are currently searching for a man believed to be involved in a stabbing early Monday morning.
Decatur police say they were called to the area of Union and Eldorado for a welfare check of an injured person at 6:30 a.m. Police on scene located a 34-year old male with a significant injury to his neck. Police say it is unknown how the injury was sustained.
The victim was transported to DMH where he scummed to his injuries.
After further investigation in to this incident police learned the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing, and determined that it was not a random act.
Police have developed probable cause for the arrest of Paul D. Outland, 55, for the offense of first-degree murder.
A warrant is out for Outland's arrest, he was believed to last be seen in the 900 block of N. Monroe, around noon on Monday.
Police say Outland should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information reggarding his whereabouts or this incident should contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
