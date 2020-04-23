DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Thursday.
Police responded to the 1400 block of East William Street around 3 p.m. Officers say a shooting happened in the area. However they have not released any other details.
The Macon County Coroner confirmed with WAND-TV the shooting is now a homicide investigation.
Police had the area blocked off with tape to investigate the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WANDTV.com for updates as soon as they are available.