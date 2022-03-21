DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is currently investigating three separate incidents of reported armed carjackings.
The first incident occurred on Friday night in the 3800 block of Camelot Circle. Police say a man was robbed by two suspects believed to be in their late teens or 20s, wearing masks and hoodies.
According to police, the victim had just returned home when two suspects exited a dark-colored Sedan, approached the victim with handguns, took his phone keys, and then drove off in the victim's Dodge Charger.
Police say the victim believes they were being followed or tracked by the two suspects.
Minutes later, police found the wrecked Dodge Charger near the 1400 block of E. Mound Rd.
Police report the road conditions were slick Friday evening due to rain in the forecast and believed the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control while traveling at a high rate speed.
The second incident, authorities say, was an attempted carjacking. It happened Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of N. Moundford.
Police say the vehicle's owner was going back and forth from their home to their car when two suspects ran up with guns, demanded the victim's phone, keys, and other belongings, and attempted to steal the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
Officers say their failure may have been because the Dodge Challenger was a stick shift.
The third crime took place Sunday night, around 10 p.m. on Monroe and Pershing.
Police say the victim was driving down Pershing when a dark-colored Sedan came up behind and rear-ended their Dodge Charger.
According to police, when the victim left the car to inspect for damage, two suspects jumped out with guns and took the victim's keys and phone.
Police have yet to locate the vehicle.
All three cases involved two suspects targeting Dodge Chargers and Challengers, leading police to believe all three incidents may be related.
Decatur Police say this is part of a large trend happening across major cities, where specific car models are being targeted.
As a matter of public safety, police say, those driving sporty-looking cars need to be on alert.
No suspects have been arrested in any of the three cases.
