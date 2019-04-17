Decatur resident brings joy to neighbors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur resident aims to put smiles on the faces of neighbors each day.
Neighbors say her method is simple: she simply waves and smiles and it makes their day.
The person behind the joy is Barbara Clark. She is 87 years old and has a dog named Eugene.
"I love him to death and he's my pride and joy," said Clark.
She says she takes her dog on several walks a day and says hello to each neighbor every day. One day, in casual conversation with her family, she brought up a touchy subject:
"I told my son that when I die, I want a poster put out of me waving," she said.
So during Christmas, her family surprised her with a cut-out board of her smiling and waving and she's had it on display in the front of her house ever since. She says neighbors and strangers confuse the cut-out with her and it brings some laughs.
She says she just wants to make everyone smile and hopes they remember her that way too.