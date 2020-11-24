DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The need for shelters is vital now more than ever.
"It's getting really cold outside, so when there is a space for someone to get a roof over your head there is no excuse to be out there overnight," Salvation Army Corps Officer Kenesa Debela said.
The Salvation Army continues to offer its men's transitional shelter, but with modifications: a COVID-19 screening is required for new visitors, beds must be socially distant and those who wish to stay must wear a mask at all times.
It's all worth it to give men a place they can call home.
"When you are told to go home and stay in place ... these men have nowhere to go, so we have become a home for them," Debela said.
But changes during the pandemic have made things difficult for the shelter. Due to staff and funding issues, the shelter is only open from 5 p.m. to early the next morning, which makes monitoring the men incredibly challenging.
"They go off during the day and we don't know what they do during the day, so we have no control (over) what their actions are throughout the day and they come at night, which makes it difficult," Debela said.
"They go off during the day and we don't know what they do during the day, so we have no control (over) what their actions are throughout the day and they come at night, which makes it difficult," Debela said.
But the Salvation Army pushes on, knowing that people come to their shelter for community, especially during the holidays.
"They are our guests. That's how we see them and that's how we treat them, so we will have a big Thanksgiving dinner Thursday evening," Debela said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.