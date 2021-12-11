Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police Officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:04 Saturday morning. While on scene officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The male is 29 years old, and is expected to survive. The shooting happened around East Prairie Avenue and North 20th Street.
If you have any information surrounding this shooting call the Decatur Police Department or Crimestoppers.
This is a developing story.
