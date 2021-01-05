DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The CDC suggests people should quarantine themselves if they've in contact with someone with COVID-19.
For some people, going home can put others at risk of infection. That's why Jessie Bates, the CEO of Decatur's Transitional Housing Complex, switched his establishment to a quarantine center.
A few months ago, Bates and his wife caught COVID-19. He said he doesn't know which one contracted the virus first. If they knew about their status prior, Bates said the others would not have gone back home. The idea is to not bring COVID-19 back into the house.
For months, the housing complex was closed because of COVID-19. Now it is used for people to quarantine away from home. Bates mentioned how health officials guided him to open a facility such as this.
"We're dealing with some families that's very underprivileged and they may have five, six or seven [family members] at home," Bates said. "We know that there are people out there than use our facility and use our services."
The quarantine complex can be utilized if one is waiting on their test results or they're infected with the virus. Central Illinoisans are already calling to check in a room. The center has 53 bed and 32 rooms. Bates said it's accessible to anyone and it is open 24/7.
Meals, toiletries and high-speed internet are offered to guests.
"We want people to be relieved and say to them OK, this would be a safe place for you to come and where you will be treated like a human being," Bates said.
The CEO said he and his staff are committed to serving central Illinois. It's his way of stopping the spread of the virus.
