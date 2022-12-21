Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Becoming windy. Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier and heavier late. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 33F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low -6F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.