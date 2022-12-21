SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A planned demolition at Springfield's former flour processing plant was delayed due to wind on Wednesday.
Built in 1930, Pillsbury Mills has been a complex and challenging project for the nonprofit that has been coordinating its redevelopment. Moving Pillsbury Forward hopes to remediate the site for the benefit of the surrounding neighborhood.
Warehouses 4 and 5 at the site were selected for demolition as they are the most likely to collapse. The demolition was delayed because of the high wind levels expected through the rest of the week.
"We've seen eight years of weathering on this building and a lot of the heavy timbers have started to collapse, a lot of the parts of the building have started to collapse," said Chris Richmond, President of Moving Pillsbury Forward.
While the organization is excited to see improvements to the area, they say there is sentimental value to the buildings for many generations.
"For many that live in the community, in the Pillsbury neighborhood, this is a really kind of an emotional time," said Richmond. "A part of our lives, our entire lives, is in fact starting to disappear. "
The not-for-profit had a historical photographer come to the scene to archive the buildings before the demolition. They also plan to start an oral history project, where former employees and neighbors of the factories will tell their stories.
