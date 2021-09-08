FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WAND) - A Chicago woman is accused of falsely claiming she had a bomb in her luggage after she was told she couldn't board her plane.
The suspect in custody is 46-year-old Marina Verbitsky. According to deputies, she made the bomb claim Monday night after she and her party were told they were late at the gate and couldn't get on the plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, NBC Miami reports.
Authorities said Verbitsky claimed the bomb was in her checked-in luggage, which was already on the plane.
The plane was taxiing the runway and had to be rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and authorities said a thorough inspection found the threat was unfounded.
Verbitsky is charged with one count of false reporting concerning planting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, per the Broward County Sheriff's Office. She is in custody with bail set at $10,000.
