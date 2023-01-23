WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Peoria County deputies are investigating after a Decatur man was shot in a gas station parking lot early Sunday.
Deputies responded to the Casey's gas station in the 2100 block of W. Farmington Rd. just after 4 a.m.
They found a man dead in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot several times.
Peoria Police Department, West Peoria Fire, and Peoria Fire responded to the scene.
This incident is currently under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.
Deputies believe two suspects armed with guns approached the victim in the parking lot and started shooting.
They ran away after the shooting going westbound out of the parking lot on Farmington Rd and possibly left in a vehicle waiting down the road.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Hoffman at (309) 657-5532 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.
