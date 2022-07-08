SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A deputy who rescued two people from a fire in Springfield is being honored.
Sangamon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Koester noticed flames coming from Little World International Food Market in the 2900 block of S. MacArthur Blvd. on June 29 around 12:20 p.m.
He radioed in the fire. He noticed the business was closed, but there was a 2nd floor apartment.
He tried to force his way in but was not able to do so on his own. An Ameren employee pulled into the parking lot and gave the deputy a pry bar.
He was able to get inside and rescue two elderly women from the burning building.
The Springfield Fire Department arrived and took control of the scene, extinguishing the fire before it spread past the upstairs.
