CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - On Friday at approximately 8:57 p.m., Champaign Police were called out to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive for report of gun shots. Their investigation indicates a group of individuals were gathered in the parking lot of an apartment complex after a funeral service. There was a dispute which lead to a large exchange of gunfire.
Police located spent shell casings and say a 40-year-old woman from the scene went at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her torso. She has undergone surgery and is now alert and responsive.
If you have any information or nearby surveillance footage, please contact Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or anonymously at 217-373-TIPS
