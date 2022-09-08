SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND) - More than 2 weeks into the school year, District 186 still has roles they are looking to fill.
Today the district hosted a job fair for applicants interested in clerical, custodial, food service, paraprofessional, security, and substitute teaching roles. District 186 Assistant Director of Human Resources Lyn Williams says the largest need is for paraprofessionals.
"Paraprofessionals, that's probably our largest group," said Williams. "We have around 240 positions. And right now, we still have, give or take, because it's fluctuating daily, around 40 positions."
New laws have helped the district fill some of the positions, because those with high school diplomas no longer have to take a test that was previously required. Administrators are also paring the fees required for licensing.
"What we're able to do is provide you with an alternative licensure and then we're actually paying for that for individuals too," said Williams. "Because for some, that financial burden is a lot, so we want to really try and remove all the burdens we can."
Cheryl Doss, Coordinator of SCOPE, the District's before and after school program, says removing barriers has been helpful. However, she has still been struggling to keep all the employees she hires.
"We might get a group in and then there are so many opportunities within our district, there's so many opportunities within our community, that the turnaround is a lot," said Doss. "So we have to continue to hire and continue to hire and I think that process is the hardest process."
The district plans to host similar job fairs every month throughout the school year.
