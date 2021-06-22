DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools board members have approved the contract for the district's interim superintendent.
Bobbi Williams will take on the role in a contract running from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. The approved deal includes a payment rate of $800 per day.
DPS is paying for Williams' insurance at $299 per month.
The contract limits the number of days Williams can work in the year to no more than 120.
The school board approved this contract in a 5-0 vote, with two members absent.
Williams was approved as the interim superintendent on June 8. Alana Giselle Banks was the only board member to vote against her approval to the interim role.
