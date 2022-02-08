DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools Board of Education voted Tuesday night to name Dr. Rochelle Clark as the new Superintendent of District #61.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 at Tuesday night's meeting to appoint Dr. Clark to the position and approved a 3-year contract.
Dr. Clark served as the Assistant Superintendent of Support Services for DPS since August 2021. In a release, Decatur Public Schools said she started her career in education in 1992 as a special education teacher aid.
She has served in Decatur Public Schools as a Director of Student Services and as an Assistant Principal in 3 DPS schools.
"Even though I've been in other districts, DPS feels like home. I am incredibly excited to return to Decatur and continue to do what I love," the release said.
Dr. Clark will continue to work with the Interim Superintendent Bobbi Williams, as she transitions into the role of superintendent on Wednesday, February 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.