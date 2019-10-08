DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Someone speeding in the area of a fire response hit the side of a fire vehicle, firefighters said.
Crews were called at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday to a boarded-up, three story commercial structure at 1891 N. Water St. Flames had started at an area along the back of the structure at the roof line, and responders had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. They said an electrical issue could be the cause.
The car was moving in the 1800 block of N. Water St. just outside where firefighters were working, crews said, when it hit the fire apparatus. The vehicle itself left the scene mostly unscathed, but responders said the car sustained heavy damage.
The driver, a 50-year-old man, received at least one citation, police said.
There were no injuries in the crash or the fire.
All roads are back open after the fire initially led to lanes of traffic being reduced. Responders cleared the scene at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.