EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A driver suffered serious injuries in a Wednesday crash in Effingham County, per authorities.
At about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said a vehicle was moving westbound on Illinois Route 33 near Nazarene Road. The driver lost control, swerved off the road to the left side, hit a pole and overturned, per a press release.
The driver, who was the only occupant, went to a hospital for treatment.
Troopers said electrical company crews were repairing damage to the area Wednesday evening with traffic flow still moving.
No other information was available in a Wednesday evening press release.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
