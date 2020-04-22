DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The new federal stimulus package will not provide dollars to help struggling state and local governments.
“We tried to get money for the state and local government’s but we didn’t have any luck with the White House or the other party in Congress,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, told WAND News this week.
Cities and counties across Illinois are seeing revenues collapse during the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales tax revenues have fallen sharply since the closing of businesses and the cutback of other services.
The city of Decatur is losing $130,000 a month just in gambling revenue. The city council in Decatur will begin looking at budget adjustments in early May. The Macon County Board is also looking at cutting its budget.
Democratic State Senate President Don Harmon has stated Illinois needs $41 billion from the government and another $10 billion to stabilize its pension system.