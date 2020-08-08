SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) was highly critical after President Trump signed several executive orders on COVID-19 economic relief.
“Unlike comprehensive legislation that could be passed by Congress, these executive orders will not meet the needs of the American people or help solve this public health or economic crisis, said Durbin. "Yesterday’s jobs report showed that our economy is losing steam. This is the time to be making meaningful, bold investments in America—not piecemeal executive orders or inadequate legislative proposals."
The signing comes after talks with Democrats hit an impasse Friday. He signed the orders at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club.
“Instead of sitting down to negotiate a compromise to help millions of struggling Americans, President Trump is golfing at his lavish New Jersey club and raising money for his campaign in the Hamptons," said Durbin. His priorities are obvious. Democrats are going to keep fighting until we achieve the caliber of legislation the American people need and deserve. We hope President Trump and Republicans will join us.”
The executive orders establish a payroll tax holiday through the end of the year for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year. They also defer student loan payments through the end of the year; continued eviction moratoriums; and extended enhanced unemployment benefits that expired last week. Now they're $400 instead of $600.
