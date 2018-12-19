(WAND) – A produce recall linked to an E. coli outbreak has now extended to some cauliflower and other lettuces.
The new recall came from Adam Bros. Farming, Today reports, because it says affected produce might have come been in contact with water from the reservoir where investigators discovered the E. coli outbreak. The company, located in Santa Maria, Calif., included red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower in its voluntary recall.
After the produce in question was harvested in a period between Nov. 27 and Nov. 30, the cauliflower went to wholesalers in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Testing has not showing any positive readings of E. coli in the produce.
The larger E. coli outbreak, which deals with romaine lettuce, led to 23 people going to a hospital and 59 total illnesses in the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on investigating the situation. Those groups are telling people to avoid eating romaine if it came from the California counties of Monterey, San Benito and Santa Barbara.
An E. Coli infection can lead to symptoms including fever, abdominal pain and tiredness.