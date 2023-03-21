CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — With Election Day just two weeks away, Champaign County residents are starting to submit their ballots.
According to County Clerk Aaron Ammons, just over 4,000 people have cast their votes so far.
“We have over 200 people who have voted in person, so the in person is slow. But we have almost four thousand people who have returned their vote by mail ballots, so they have in a sense voted early so we have probably 4,200 people who voted so far,” said Ammons.
Ammons said people can sometimes forget the importance of their local elections and how they affect the community.
"A lot of people pay attention to presidential elections or midterm elections, and they forget about the importance and the value of local elections," said Ammons. "When you’re going to choose your mayor, your school board members, we’re talking about how our children are being educated and what experience they’re having at the schools."
There's also a new express voting machine people with disabilities are able to use for this election.
Ammons mentions that there is still a need for election judges and workers. For more information call 217-384-3720 or click here.
