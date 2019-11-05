Eastlawn Elementary School demolition begins

PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - Monday began the first day of demolition for a well-known school in its community.
Paxton Buckley Loda Eastlawn Elementary School was built around the early 1920s and since 2014, the debate of keeping it or tearing it down had been ongoing. In early November, there were many people with mixed emotions regarding the building.
Jolen Anya Minetz has been one of the people against the demolition since it was first announced.
"I wrote a letter in 2014 to the editor and they never listened to members of the community," said Minetz.
She doesn't live directly around the school, but one local, Brad Midler, does and said he is OK with the change.
"We don't want it to sit. Some of the other schools have just sat and if they wanna get it out of here, the faster the better I suppose," said Midler.
The million-dollar project doesn't have an exact date as to when demolition will be complete.
