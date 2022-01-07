SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault launches a new bystander intervention program, "Raise the Bar", in an effort to reduce sexual violence in central Illinois bars and night clubs.
The program will consist of 2 hour workshops focusing on positive messaging, bystander engagement, and changing social norms in hopes to teach and empower bar and nightclub owners and staff to recognize problematic behavior and how to control it.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes alcohol use as a potential risk factor for sexual violence, and acknowledges that alcohol is the most commonly used substance in drug-facilitated sexual assault. According to the CDC more than 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime.
"Raise the Bar" looks to create long-term change by eliminating many myths surrounding sexual violence and ultimately creating safer communities.
PCASA is currently in the process of inviting community leaders and organizations to join them as stakeholders in Raise the Bar.
Stakeholders are invited to be involved at the level they are most comfortable with and what their time allows. Levels of participation include (but are not limited to):
- Providing an endorsement of the program
- Helping PCASA identify potential venues interested in participating in the Raise the Bar
- Help distribute Raise the Bar marketing materials to local establishments
- Go through the Raise the Bar training to better understand how both men and women can be allies in the prevention of sexual violence in central Illinois.
- Become certified as a Raise the Bar trainer and help conduct workshops.
The PCASA will also hold two online meetings via Eventbrite and Zoom, for Stakeholders or any one wanting to learn more about the Raise the Bar program.
Below are the dates set for the online meetings:
- Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Noon to 1pm
- Thursday, January 27, 2022 7pm to 8pm
Interested parties may also email prevention@prairiecasa.org to find out more about Raise the Bar.
