DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Eisenhower High School has canceled its spring football season due to a lack of players.
Decatur Public Schools announced Eisenhower officials made the decision not to participate in spring games because the program "did not have a sufficient number of student-athletes available to participate to overcome issues arising from the COVID-19 protocols, IHSA practice requirements and academic eligibility." The decision was jointly made between the Eisenhower administration team and Athletic Director Tim Gould.
"This decision was made in the best interest of our program and student-athletes," a statement said. "We understand, this unfortunate situation is not ideal for those who are committed to our football program including our staff, coaches, students, parents, and alumni.
"We will continue to carry momentum for the football program in a positive direction to prepare for the fall season."
