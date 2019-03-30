SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Aspiring teachers at Eastern Illinois University visited Shelbyville Friday as part of a push to recruit teachers for rural schools.
The students are part of a new program at EIU that sends education majors on tours of rural districts and communities. During those tours, students can ask teachers and administrators about teaching in rural communities.
“Really, for today, all we’re trying to accomplish is showing them the perks of being in a small setting,” said Moulton Middle School principal Russ Tomblin.
The education students toured schools and the community beyond.